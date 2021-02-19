The first president of Ukraine, the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Leonid Kravchuk predicted that Russia would be defeated in a new arms race. He stated this on the air of the RTVI TV channel.

“If Russia accepts this arms race today, takes it as a basis in the fight against Europe and the world community, it will not survive this race. Everyone who knows how to analyze understands this, ”said Kravchuk. He recalled that the USSR collapsed precisely because of the arms race.

“Therefore, I believe that Russia will give up its so-called“ powers ”, and will not sing the song“ I have seen many countries walking with a rifle in my hands ”, it will not be such a“ Russian tourist with a rifle in my hands ”. And he will live in a civilized way, as all people live: to communicate, to participate in the world process not with weapons, not with force, but with democracy and achievements, ”he concluded.

Earlier, Leonid Kravchuk said that Russia in the Donbass is waging a “real war” against Ukraine and is violating the silence. He expressed confidence that Ukraine must act tough, actively and systematically, and not make concessions.