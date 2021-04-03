The head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Leonid Kravchuk put forward an ultimatum for negotiations on Donbass. He made a demand on the air of the TV channel “Ukraine 24”, the broadcast was conducted on Youtube…

According to him, he appealed to the moderator of the OSCE talks, Heidi Grau, with a demand to exclude the representative of the self-proclaimed Donetsk Republic (DPR) Maya Pirogova from the political subgroup.

“As soon as this person (Pirogova. – approx. “Lenta.ru”) will appear in the negotiations, we will not even explain why, but we are leaving the negotiations for a period until Heidi Grau achieves her exclusion from the negotiation process, ”Kravchuk explained.

He also added that he did not know whether Pirogova would take part in the next meeting of the TCG. Her illness was previously reported.

Earlier, the Chairman of the State Duma Viacheslav Volodin, after the death of a child in Donbass, called for Ukraine to be expelled from the Council of Europe.

Relations between Kiev and Moscow deteriorated sharply after the reunification of Crimea with Russia in March 2014 and the outbreak of conflict in Donbass in April of the same year. Part of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions declared independence. Kiev tried to retake the breakaway regions by force, but to no avail. Ukraine accuses Russia of armed aggression and occupation of Crimea and Donbass regions. Moscow does not consider itself a party to the conflict and rejects claims.