The first president of Ukraine, head of the Kiev delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Leonid Kravchuk linked the aggravation of the situation in Donbass with sanctions against the chairman of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk and several TV channels. He stated this in an interview with Deutsche Welle.

At the same time, Kravchuk explained that the escalation on the fronts of Donbass cannot be considered a direct revenge of the Kremlin for the sanctions. “I do not think. This is not revenge. Because they never stopped realizing the idea that Ukraine should be “under Russia”, never. This thesis has not been canceled, ”he is sure.

Kravchuk concluded that in order to liberate itself from Russia, Ukraine really needs to become a member of the European Union, a member of NATO and obtain the status of a special partner of the United States.

The sanctions against Medvedchuk were adopted on February 19. His family’s banking assets were frozen, and part of the property was seized. It was noted that this was done as part of an investigation by the Security Service of Ukraine on the financing of terrorism in Donbass.

On February 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on the application of sanctions against the 112 Ukraine TV channel and regional channels under its logo, as well as ZIK and NewsOne. After his decree, they stopped broadcasting.

In July 2020, an indefinite ceasefire was declared in Donbass, agreed within the framework of the Trilateral Contact Group by representatives of Moscow, Kiev and the OSCE. Its violation is periodically stated by all parties to the conflict.

On February 7, Kravchuk called on the Armed Forces of Ukraine “to respond with a shot to every shot”, without knowing whether it was “a provocation or not.” The diplomat warned that otherwise Kiev’s concessions in the Donbass would be perceived as a sign of weakness.