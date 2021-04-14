The first president of Ukraine, Leonid Kravchuk, head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group, explained his words about his readiness to fire personal weapons at people with Russian flags. He told about this to the TV channel “Ukraine 24”.

He stated that he “exaggerated a little”, since his “age is no longer shooting.” However, he added that he did not regret what was said. “I am not the only one who said this, perhaps millions of people think so. I am convinced that every Ukrainian in such a difficult time for Ukraine is at the same time a defender, a patriot, a citizen, ”the politician said.

Kravchuk cited Switzerland as an example, “where every family has a weapon and it can be used to defend its land and people. Enemies of Ukraine should be expelled from Ukraine so that they don’t smell like their spirit here, ”he concluded.

Kravchuk made a resonant statement on April 8 in an interview with Dmitry Gordon. The journalist asked his interlocutor if he would be going to shoot if “someone with parachutes starts jumping off near his house with Russian flags.” The former Ukrainian leader responded positively. He also warned his enemies against getting into his house.

Earlier it was reported that Kravchuk promised to personally kill the “enemies of Ukraine” in the event of a renewed military conflict in the southeast of the country. “The weapon has been cleaned and prepared. (…) Although I can’t see well, I shoot well. I will be to the last – as long as my hands (can) hold weapons and while I will see the enemy, ”the politician said.