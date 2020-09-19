The head of the Kiev delegation to the trilateral contact group on Donbass, Leonid Kravchuk, spoke critically about the party of the ex-president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko “European Solidarity”.

“For example, the European Solidarity faction which privatized patriotism and believes that only they are patriots, and all other enemies. We now have to clean up what they have done. And today they are already teachers and tell how to do it, ”Kravchuk said on September 19 in an interview with Strana.Ua.

In addition, he asked why, for five years in power, Poroshenko and the party did nothing serious to establish peace.

In March, Kravchuk made a remark to the chairman of the European Solidarity faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Irina Gerashchenko, who opposed the possibility of negotiations with the self-proclaimed republics of Donbass.

In August last year, Kravchuk noted that the pursuit of wealth and incredible careerism are Poroshenko’s main drawbacks.