Donbass can be called a “cancerous tumor”, which should be promptly “cut off”. This opinion was expressed by the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on resolving the situation in Donbass, Leonid Kravchuk.

He recalled the corresponding statement of the writer Oles Honchar, who considered the southeast of Ukraine a malignant formation, which must be got rid of.

“I thought, there was no war then. And a person, as befits a talented, brilliant, I would say, people, even then understood that there would be problems with Donbass, ”Kravchuk said in an interview with the Ukrainian Channel Five.

According to the politician, if the Kiev authorities had previously had an idea of ​​these problems, they would have chosen a different tactic of behavior. However, Kravchuk believes that the country needs Donbass, it is important to integrate it through the creation of a free economic zone and investments in the development of the region, as well as to change the language policy there.

Kravchuk added that the problem of Donbass will be put to a referendum, and if the residents of Ukraine choose to leave the region “in this fight,” the decision will be correct. However, the further situation with Donbass will depend on the wording of the question.

“It should not be formulated head-on:“ Do you want these people or don’t you? ” We need to formulate so delicately so as not to offend those whom we want to accept and not push them away, ”concluded Kravchuk.

On June 2, the deputy head of the presidential administration of the Russian Federation Dmitry Kozak said that Ukraine does not want to interact with the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, and this is the main reason for the deadlock in negotiations between the parties. This problem is being settled by the contact group represented by the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Germany and France.

On the same day, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, during a speech at an informal meeting of the Security Council on the situation in Ukraine, said that the conflict in southeastern Ukraine would not end if Western countries did not stop supporting the nationalists.

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup and the new government in Ukraine. At the same time, the Ukrainian authorities blame Russia for the current situation. Moscow has repeatedly noted that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict. The settlement issues are being discussed in the Minsk and Normandy (RF, Ukraine, Germany, France) formats.