The head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Leonid Kravchuk commented on the movement of Ukrainian troops in Donbass. He told about this on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24”, reports RIA News…

According to him, at the moment only the rotation of troops is being carried out, and the Kiev authorities are not sending any additional formations to the region. Kravchuk added that “Ukraine has never attacked and will not attack Donbass.”

The first president of post-Soviet Ukraine also stressed that the Ukrainian authorities can move troops across their territory as they see fit.

Earlier, the United States accused Russia of undermining the de-escalation of the situation in Donbass. US State Department spokesman Ned Price also said that the United States had asked Russia to explain itself for the “provocations” in the form of troop movements near the Russian-Ukrainian border. Price stressed that the United States is concerned about any attempts by Moscow to intimidate Kiev – whether it includes actions within the borders of the Ukrainian state or on Russian territory.

On April 2, Kiev accused Moscow of building up its military presence in the Donbass. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine believes that Russia has concentrated regular army units on the border and stepped up the training of units of the People’s Militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR).