The head of the Ukrainian delegation to the trilateral contact group on Donbass, Leonid Kravchuk, called Ukraine an enemy of Russia, and Belarus is its lackey.

“As Solzhenitsyn said,” Russia has no friends, it has either enemies or lackeys. ” Today the enemy is Ukraine, and the lackey is Belarus. And this is obvious, ”he said on the air of the Ukraine TV channel on Friday, April 2.

According to Kravchuk, Ukraine should “every minute” strengthen the defense and unity of society, as well as stop arguing over issues that affect national interests.

Earlier, on March 27, Leonid Kravchuk said that the Russian authorities consider his country to be a sphere of their interests. In his opinion, Moscow may put forward “other territorial claims” to Kiev.

On April 2, the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, the chairman of the independent trade union of miners of Ukraine, Mikhail Volynets, accused Russia of the collapse of the country’s energy system. Volynets pointed out that the sale of electricity to the Russian Federation at reduced prices is a hybrid energy war against Ukraine.

State Duma deputy from the Republic of Crimea Ruslan Balbek rejected all accusations against Russia. According to him, Ukraine has independently chosen the path of development and local authorities are responsible for the economic situation in the country.