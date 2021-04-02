The head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Leonid Kravchuk called Belarus a “lackey” of Russia. He stated this on the air of the program “Freedom of speech by Savik Shuster”, available on Youtube…

The first president of Ukraine said that Moscow has no friends: there are either enemies or lackeys. According to him, today the enemy of Russia is Ukraine, and Belarus is a lackey. As a substantiation of his thought, Kravchuk cited the fact that on the day of the telephone conversation between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the American leader Joe Biden, negotiations between the leaders of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, also took place.

Kravchuk also stressed that Moscow allegedly does not consider Ukraine an independent power and intends to destroy it.

Earlier, the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG warned that Russia could put forward territorial claims to Kiev. According to Kravchuk, Moscow will not abandon its main position – “Ukraine has been, is and will be in the system of Russia’s strategic interests.”

Relations between Kiev and Moscow deteriorated sharply after the reunification of Crimea with Russia in March 2014 and the outbreak of conflict in Donbass in April of the same year. Part of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions declared independence. Kiev tried to retake the breakaway regions by force, but to no avail. Ukraine accuses Russia of armed aggression and occupation of Crimea and Donbass regions. Moscow does not consider itself a party to the conflict and rejects claims.