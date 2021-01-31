Former Ukrainian leader and head of the country’s delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group Leonid Kravchuk announced the aggravation of the situation in the LPR and DPR, reports RIA News

In addition, according to him, the calls to include Donbass in the Russian Federation do not coincide with the position that representatives of these unrecognized republics voiced at the negotiations.

Kravchuk promised that if the representatives of the LPR and DPR declare about “the future with Russia,” he will turn to the OSCE to “radically change” the agenda. He noted that “clarity” is needed to define objectives and make decisions.

We will remind that in December last year, the Rada deputies extended the law on the special status of certain areas of Donetsk and Lugansk regions for another year. On January 20, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin announced his readiness to hold a second referendum on the status of Donbass.

On Friday, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that the question of joining Donbass to Russia is not raised either directly or indirectly. He added that the Russian side is not going to “return” these territories, but will continue to protect the interests of the Russian-speaking population living there. Peskov’s statement was made in response to a call to include Donbass in the Russian Federation.

The law providing for a special procedure for local self-government in the LPR and DPR has existed since October 2014 and is renewed annually.

According to the Minsk agreements, Ukraine must undergo a constitutional reform with the consolidation of the special status of Donbass self-government on an ongoing basis, but the adopted law contains amendments that contradict the agreements.