The security subgroup of the Contact Group on Donbass will hold a meeting on March 29 or 30 in connection with the aggravation of the situation in the region. This was announced on Saturday, March 28, by the first president of Ukraine and the head of the Kiev delegation in the group, Leonid Kravchuk.

According to him, the Ukrainian side planned to hold a meeting on Saturday, but “it depends on the OSCE ambassadors.”

“Perhaps it will be on Monday or Tuesday,” said Kravchuk on the air of the Ukraine-24 TV channel, expressing confidence that the meeting of the subgroup will take place.

At the same time, the ex-president of Ukraine admitted that now the ceasefire in Donbass continues to operate, but not ideal.

“The regime is working, but it is being violated,” he said.

The politician also added that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is holding talks to develop a position with the leaders of the Normandy Four.

“Today, consultations are underway all day long. The president [хотел бы] – with the Quartet – with the Chancellor of Germany, the President of France and the President of Russia … to communicate and decide how to proceed, “said Kravchuk.

On March 26, Kiev reported that as a result of shelling in the area of ​​the Shumy settlement in the Donbass, four Ukrainian soldiers were killed. At the same time, the People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic denied Ukraine’s statements. Against this background, the Kiev delegation to the Contact Group on Donbass gathered for an emergency meeting and appealed to the OSCE to hold an extraordinary meeting of the security subgroup.

Zelensky on the same day appealed to the leadership of the countries of the Normandy Four with a request to do everything necessary for a ceasefire in Donbass.

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup and the new government in Ukraine. The settlement issues are being discussed in the “Minsk” and “Normandy” formats – with the participation of Ukraine, Russia, France, Germany.