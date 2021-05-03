Ukraine may refuse to continue the Minsk talks to resolve the situation in Donbass. This was announced on Sunday, May 2, by the head of the Kiev delegation to the contact group Leonid Kravchuk.

According to him, the country intends to seek changes in the format of negotiations, if it does not see results.

“If we see that this is either an attempt to somehow move away from the main issue of peace in Donbass, or an attempt to hide my true intentions, I will support, not only support, but I myself will ask – to get out of the Minsk format,” Kravchuk said on the air of the TV channel “Ukraine 24“.

The politician stressed that Kiev can offer a change in the composition of the parties to the negotiations and an increase in the status of the participants. Kravchuk also allowed the exit or expansion of negotiations by transferring them to Europe with the participation of senior officials.

As Kravchuk added, Kiev will make a decision on the Minsk talks after the actions to be taken by Europe and the United States, as well as following possible meetings between the Presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden. The outcome of a potential meeting between Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky will also have an impact.

On April 26, Zelenskiy indicated the need to change the Minsk format or cancel it, and also called on the United States, Britain and Canada to take a more active part in the diplomatic process on this issue.

The press service of the “Opposition Platform – For Life” faction noted that the Ukrainian president, with his statement on changing the Minsk format and refusing to negotiate with the leaders of the DPR and LPR, signed in the inability to resolve the conflict in Donbass.

The next day, Zelenskiy said the Minsk agreements should be flexible and some clauses should be updated. According to him, in order to resolve the conflict in the region, one more format can be created parallel to the Norman one – with the participation of “powerful players” who express a desire to help Ukraine end the conflict.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on April 28 assessed Zelensky’s statements and said that the team of the President of Ukraine is “wriggling as best it can” in attempts to avoid fulfilling the obligations under the Minsk agreements. The Kremlin also noted that the statement of the Ukrainian leader is “another alarm signal.”

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup and the new government in Ukraine. At the same time, the Ukrainian authorities blame Russia for the current situation. Moscow has repeatedly noted that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict. The settlement issues are being discussed in the Minsk and Normandy (RF, Ukraine, Germany, France) formats.