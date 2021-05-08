Relations between Russia and Ukraine can be restored if the conflict in Donbass is resolved in favor of Kiev. Such a condition in a conversation with URA.RU was called by the chairman of the Kiev delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) in Donbass, the first president of Ukraine, Leonid Kravchuk.

In his opinion, if Ukraine becomes a NATO member, it will change the balance of power. “Russia will be forced to leave the Donbass without forceful methods, we are categorically against forceful methods, and give Ukraine the opportunity to be an independent, independent state. Then it will be possible to establish bilateral relations, “added Kravchuk, noting that it is a matter of time.

Related materials

At the same time, he believes that both countries should focus their efforts on solving internal problems, and not on war. “There are colossal resources, natural resources, human resources, there are talented people. (…) We will establish a normal border, we will not fight, we will [совершать] exchange of products, exchange of manufactured products, trade and other matters, ”the politician admitted.

In April, Kravchuk announced a historic decision that will be an important step towards bringing peace to Donbass. It was about additional control measures to comply with the silence regime, which Ukraine proposed at a meeting of the TCG subgroup.

At the end of March, there was another aggravation of the situation in Donbass. Kiev and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics announced an increase in shelling, reconnaissance activities and the movement of military equipment in the area of ​​the contact line. The Ukrainian authorities accused Moscow of building up its military presence on the border between the countries. In response, the Kremlin said that the Russian army was moving through its territory in the directions in which it considers it necessary, and called on Kiev to stop provocations.