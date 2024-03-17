Bam, bam!, it echoes through the Kindercampus Zuidas sports hall, when the krav maga training of LGBTI sports club Tijgertje has started. The approximately twenty people present practice in pairs; one holds a pad while the other hits it hard. Blows are delivered with a flat hand, are quick and graceful. When instructor Sharon van Dongeren (44) and her colleague are about to demonstrate new exercises, the group quickly makes a circle around them.

Krav maga is a self-defense art that was developed in Israel in the middle of the last century. The starting point of this discipline: how do you best defend yourself against aggression? “We teach participants simple and effective punches. There is no time for fuss during a real attack. In the gym we train with realistic scenarios, for example we teach attendees how to escape from chokeholds or block common punches,” says Van Dongeren. “It is not a real combat sport with championships, winners or losers.”

In the Netherlands there are 66 krav maga clubs that are recognized by the national association. Tijgertje is the only association with a focus on LGBTI people. Tijgertje organizes Krav Maga courses throughout the country. In Amsterdam, for example, the association provides weekly training between September and June. According to Van Dongeren, there is increasing interest in these meetings. “That's disturbing,” she sighs. “It would be nice if I didn't have to stand here anymore.”

Reports of violence

From data from the opinion panel of One today it appears that queer people increasingly feel unsafe. For example, more than half of the LGBTI people surveyed perceive more negative reactions towards their community than in previous years. They encounter unfriendly signals not only on the street, but also on the internet.

LGBTI people also report violence, threats and other forms of intimidation more often. According to the central government, there were approximately 2,300 declarations in 2020, two years later this number grew to 2,654.

“Before I started with krav maga, as a gay man I felt increasingly unsafe in the city,” says Jan Pieter de Lugt (50), program coordinator and participant in these training courses, after wiping his sweat mustache. “For example, I was intimidated when I kissed a man on the street at night or when I left a gay bar. Then there were groups of boys of about twenty-five who closed their eyes and shouted nasty things. They had a drink, I think, I hope. A climate developed that scared me. I wanted to be able to defend myself if something happened to me.”

At the same time, it feels like he's not just doing Krav Maga for himself, he says. “If I see someone else being harassed, I dare to intervene now. I didn't have the courage to do that before. I would avoid and fear confrontation. I am more confident. It feels good to be able to contribute to the safety of someone else.”

Not lifelike

Ties de Bresser (58) places his glasses firmly on the bridge of his nose before he starts his exercise. The arms of his sparring partner, who is standing behind him, squeeze around Ties' upper body. De Bresser then squeezes his training buddy's hand. He shakes his hips and smoothly ducks under the armpit of his 'attacker'. Once he has wriggled free from his grasp, a smile plays on his lips.

“It's nice to be here with other LGBTI people. I feel safe. You know for sure that no one will look at you funny because of your sexual orientation or gender,” says De Bresser, a trans man. “In addition, many people here have had to deal with aggression and unpleasant experiences. In that respect we have a lot in common. We can talk about it with each other and share suffering. A queer association definitely has added value.”

De Bresser says that he has been sexually abused as well as physically abused in the past. “Although Krav Maga also keeps me fit, I mainly started training because I wanted to become more resilient. When I was beaten in the past, I clammed up. I couldn't resist and froze. I was an easy victim,” says De Bresser. “Thanks to all the exercises here, I basically know what to do.”

Still, he calls the training realistic, not lifelike. “No one here is out to hurt me. Maybe when I am actually attacked I will panic again,” he says. “I don't know how well the techniques will turn out. And hopefully I never have to find out.”

Juul Kienhuis (18) looks at the rest of the group, which largely consists of sweating middle-aged men. Kienhuis, unlike many other participants in the training, says he has never been physically attacked. “I know some of their stories. It's intense, I'm glad it's never happened to me,” says Kienhuis. “I'm only young, maybe I'll experience it later.”

The internet made Kienhuis aware that there is a lot of queer hatred. “News sites are full of reports about queers being abused, and on social media I saw that trans people were often verbally abused. It was a shock every time. Still, I wasn't really scared. I just realized that there are people who don't have the best interests of queer people, me in mind. You never know who you will meet on the street; for me, krav maga is a kind of precaution.”