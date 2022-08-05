Munich (dpa)

Germany’s Jessa Krause, two-time 3,000m hurdles champion, has become the latest to be absent from the European Championships, which will be held in Munich, Germany.

Krause said, via the Instagram photo-sharing platform, that her health condition has a deeper medical background, which she will not recover from quickly, to miss the European Championship, which will be held from August 11 to 21.

“It breaks my heart, but I won’t be able to compete in Munich,” added Krause, without revealing details about her health.

She explained: “I cannot compete physically at a high level at the present time, and in these circumstances, my health is the priority, and I am aware that holding the European Championship in Munich will not happen again, and this is very sad for me, but my health is the priority.”

Krause won the European Championship in 2016 and 2018, and won the bronze medal at the World Championships in 2017 and 2019, but she did not perform well at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

Germany suffered a major disappointment in Oregon, taking just one gold medal from Malaika Mihambo in the long jump, as well as a bronze in the women’s 4x100m relay, but hopes are high for compensation in Munich.

But Krause has now joined forces with Johannes Vetter and Christine Husung, who will also miss the competition in Munich.

And the German Athletics Federation announced today, “Friday”, that Mihambo, the world champion and the owner of the Olympic achievement, will lead a team of 112 athletes in the tournament.