As you surely remember, during the end of god of war of 2018 you can see a mural that predicts the death of Kratos. However, those who have already played ragnarok they’ll know this didn’t happen, and the God of War has a conclusion totally off this path. What happened? Well, the sequel’s narrative director explains why they changed their minds.

In a recent MinnMax interview, Matt Sophos, narrative director at God of War: Ragnarokrevealed that Kratos was planned to die during the fight against Thor early in the game. After this event, we would jump back in time 20 years, and take on the role of Atreus as he tries to rescue his father from Hell, something he would eventually do. This was what was discussed:

“There was an older draft of a schematic that we came up with, which we took to the [director Eric Williams]. Kratos is killed in Thor’s fight at the beginning of the game. And then he was going to die, but it wasn’t a permanent death. What was going to happen, and I don’t care, we can say this, because it hasn’t happened anymore, so this is all fan fiction right now, Atreus would pull him out of hell, essentially. But now it’s been like 20 years. So that was a version of that. Eric said, ‘I don’t want to do that, Kratos has died and come back from that one too many times, and it’s going to feel a bit too ‘oh you said he was going to die and oh you just killed him but he came right back. The hook, the emotion, it wasn’t really going to be there, and he was absolutely right, and so [la idea] It didn’t last long.”

Along with this, Sophos has pointed out that one of the issues in ragnarok was to make it clear that we create our own path, and we are not bound to a prophecy. This was what he commented:

“As we developed the story, we knew we wanted it to be about letting go and changing. Knowing that Norse mythology is all about fate and prophecy and everything, and we wanted to say ‘that’s bullshit’, you know? Nothing is written that cannot be undone, as long as you are willing to make changes in your life, then you are not tied to fate. So when we got to it, when we knew that this was the story we wanted to tell, we knew that Kratos couldn’t die. Because then I’d be like, ‘well, are we going to say that Kratos can’t change?’ And that would have sucked.”

At the end of the day, Leaving Kratos alive not only reinforces the themes that the developers wanted to show, but it leaves the door open for more adventures in the future, whether Atreus or the God of War lead them. On related topics, ragnarok reaches new milestone in sales. Similarly, the God of War series would take longer than expected to arrive.

Editor’s Note:

This was a great decision, the conclusion to this saga was spectacular, with an emotionally charged final scene that finally gives Kratos a resolution to his entire life that is justified and feels worthy of the character. If he had died, perhaps achieving this would have been more difficult.

Via: MinnMax