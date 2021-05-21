God of War: Ragnarok It is one of the most anticipated games for the new generation of consoles, and no wonder, since its predecessor had a great reception.

This time not everything was centered on Kratos, since your son Atreus He also played an important role and they even showed us the awakening of his power.

This event raised several doubts about his role in God of War: Ragnarok, and one of the designers in charge finally talked about the possibility of playing with this warrior.

Figure of Atreus became very important during the main campaign of the game, making many believe that we were witnessing the birth of Kratos’ successor.

We still do not know what role it will take on God of War: Ragnarok, but a designer of SIE Santa Monica gave some clues.

Samuel Matthews spoke recently in a podcast about this character, and assured that the first The last of us served as the inspiration for the next title in the Godslayer saga.

Although this clue doesn’t seem to say much, it opens up the possibility for us to use both Kratos like Atreus in God of War: Ragnarok.

This would contribute to the development of the character, and if they decide to follow the same line as The Last of Us 2Who knows, maybe in the future he will end up replacing his father in video games.

Matthews stated that they would love to do to Atreus a playable character, but preferred not to confirm if this feature will be implemented in the final product.

At the moment the official release date of this game remains for 2021, but several rumors suggest that it could delay its arrival until 2022.

Either way, we prefer that you take the time to make it work perfectly.

