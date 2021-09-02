An AI humanizes even more, if possible, the great protagonists of the video game world with very striking results.

The different, filters, applications and other software devised in the latter continue to leave us creations of the most curious, and even disturbing, when it comes to using them for recognizable faces in the video game industry. The latter has to do with StyleCLIP, an AI used to manipulate images with different commands that is being used these days to make more “human” characters like Kratos.

Thus, a whole euphoria has been unleashed in social networks for sharing their montages on, in addition to the Ghost of Sparta, such iconic protagonists of the sector as Trevor from GTA V, Lady Dimitrescu, Nathan Drake, Joel and Ellie from The Last of Us, etc.. Of course, all of them start from a commitment to realism on the part of their designers, so the results may be less surprising than if they are committed to more disparate models such as Street Fighter fighters.

Since this news we have wanted to gather some tweets that have caught our attention due to the result, and as always we encourage you to share your creations.

As we said at the beginning, it is not the first time that an invention of this type has become viral in networks with heroes of the industry as protagonists. For example, at the time we passed 10 famous people from the video game world through FaceApp, having Kratos as one of the most recurring faces in these stories.

We will see the Ghost of Sparta soon in God of War: Ragnarok for PS5 and PS4, a video game that should arrive, if there are no delays, in 2022.