God of war will begin to give a lot to talk about shortly, since the sequel is still in development and will seek to surprise us as its predecessor did.

Kratos will continue his journey through Nordic lands alongside the ‘boy‘, and as the hype continues to haunt the fans, it is normal that they suddenly appear cosplays of the character.

From time to time some peculiar versions appear, and this time a fan decided to give the protagonist of God of war a look more feminine.

The cosplay genderbend They are not something new among fans, and if you have attended conventions you will realize that they are very common.

The cosplayer Ash has several outfits inspired by characters from video games and movies, although one of them attracted special attention for its inspiration in God of war.

For a special occasion, he decided to transform into a female version of Kratos himself, and we must say that it suited him quite well.

“A version that would be interesting to see in video games.”

This outfit tries to replicate the one she wears Kratos in God of War, and as you can see it includes very recognizable elements.

In addition to the face paint, Ash included a piece of leather armor, covered, of course, with a garment that hints at the skin of an animal.

Of course, a weapon could not be missing to give it that god-killer touch, so it included an ax that includes some somewhat peculiar engravings.

Altogether, this cosplay provides a light but forceful portrayal of the protagonist of God of war.

If you want to follow Ash cosplay you can do it from his official Instagram account, where you’ll find more cool outfits.

We recommend you:

Source.



