The Game Awards is not only an event dedicated to rewarding the best games of the last year, and revealing part of the future of this industry, but it is also home to memorable moments. Last year, Christopher Judge, who voices Kratos in god of war, won Best Performance for his work with Santa Monica, and his acceptance speech lasted eight long minutes. In this way, when we saw him on the main stage yesterday, not only the actor made fun of this moment, but also took the opportunity to mock Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

During The Game Awards 2023 yesterday, Judge was in charge of presenting the award for Best Performance, an award won by Neil Newbon for his participation in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, before awarding the award, The head of Kratos noted that his speech last year was longer than the campaign Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. This is what he commented:

“But fun fact: my speech was actually longer than this year’s Call of Duty campaign. Ah, another company I will never work for.”

This comment was received with laughter, applause and shouts of excitement from those attending the gala, who positively accepted Judge’s joke. Let us remember that the campaign Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was severely criticized this year for lasting between three and five hours, and using elements of Warzone to extend the time substantially.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III performed poorly critically, which explains its absence from The Game Awards this year, since he did not have a single nomination in this ceremony. Reports have indicated that this installment was developed in just a year and a half, and the developers had to undergo crunch to deliver this title to us.

Originally, there was going to be a Call of Duty game this year, as reports indicated that Activision had planned to rest the series in order to improve the quality of its next installmentsomething similar to what Ubisoft did with Assassin’s Creed before giving us Origins. However, as you can see, this was not the case, and the latest installment in the first-person shooter series turned out to be one of the worst experiences of the year.

While critical reception was anything but positive, Sales were the opposite.. During its first week on the market, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III It was positioned as one of the best-selling games, both physically and digitally, in a key market, such as the United Kingdom. While it remains to be seen how it will fare in overall sales once the financial quarter comes to an end, it is very likely that the number it generates will be between what Activision estimates.

Now, regarding the future of the series, Activision still plans to launch a new Call of Duty installment next year. However, reports have indicated that this title has already been in development for four years, which is longer than usual. Normally, a game in this series has a development period of three years, and thanks to multiple studios working on the franchise, we can see annual deliveries.

In this way, many have positive expectations about the next installment of Call of Duty, although we must remain cautious, especially considering the quality of games in recent years. On related topics, you can learn more about the next game in the series here. Likewise, these were all the winners of The Game Awards.

Editor’s Note:

Christopher Judgme cracked one of the best jokes this year. On this occasion, The Game Awards was free of awkward moments or surprises, so the Kratos actor’s comment became one of the most iconic moments of this presentation, something that will never be forgotten.

Via: The Game Awards