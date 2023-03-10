The Viola Spring boy is not feeling well, he has to give up the call from his national team

Christiyan Petrov replaces Dimo ​​​​Krastev in the Bulgaria “A” team, according to the official portal of the Bulgarian national team. The CSKA-Sofia defender has been called up to Bulgaria’s ‘A’ squad for the upcoming European qualifiers against Montenegro and Hungary, replacing the Fiorentina defender Dimo Krastev, “out for health reasons”. Galeotto, therefore, the injury remedied in the last outing with the Spring against Sassuolo.

Initially, Petrov was left at the disposal of Bulgaria U21 coach Alexander Dimitrov for the friendly tournament matches in Turkey in late March, but due to Krastev’s injury, he had to return to the men’s team of the lions, as the players are called. Bulgarians.

March 9, 2023 (change March 9, 2023 | 5:55 pm)

