The Kraskon sweets from Krasnoyarsk received the Grand Prix of the X International Confectionery Show “Innovations and Traditions”, which was held in Moscow. The company was awarded for its wide range and high quality products. 29 enterprises from five countries of the world took part in the competition.

As specifies IA KrasnoyarskMedia, experts appreciated the candies “Krakoshino Zagorie”, “Tesoro hot chocolate”, “Joy in the palm of your hand with chocolate taste” and a set of chocolates “Bird cherry bouquet”.

The competition is held every two years. The commission includes representatives of the industry, the Ministry of Agriculture of Russia, scientific and public organizations. They evaluate product declarations, confectionery test reports, color, taste, odor and consistency. Samples are provided to experts for evaluation without specifying manufacturers.

The winning confectionery factory from Krasnoyarsk is included in the register of subjects of the agro-industrial complex of the region. This means that she can count on the support of the state. So, regional representatives are compensated from the local budget for part of the costs of production and sale of products.