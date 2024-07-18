The Boeing that made an emergency landing in Krasnoyarsk will not continue its flight in the near future

The Boeing 777 of Air India, which was flying from Delhi to San Francisco and made an emergency landing at the Krasnoyarsk International Airport, will not be able to continue its journey in the near future. This is reported air harbor in its Telegram channel.

They indicated that a reserve plane with the airline’s technicians is currently expected to be flown from Delhi. It is expected to arrive at approximately 14:00 Krasnoyarsk time (10:00 Moscow time). The passengers of the flight are currently accommodated in the departure lounge and provided with food and drinks.

Air India is working with border and customs officials to allow crew and passengers to leave the security zone and be accommodated in a hotel.

Earlier it was reported that specialists inspected the Air India plane that made an emergency landing at the Krasnoyarsk airport and found no damage. “No fires were found, there is no fire on board either… They are currently looking for a technician who will work directly with their luggage compartment…”, the regional Emergencies Ministry said.