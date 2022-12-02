The Prosecutor General of Russia Igor Krasnov presented awards to the winners and prize-winners of the All-Russian archery competitions for the Cup of the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation. The award ceremony took place on Friday, December 2.

The tournament was held by the supervisory authority for the first time together with the Russian Archery Federation and timed to coincide with the celebration of the 300th anniversary of the Russian Prosecutor’s Office.

The competitions lasted five days, about 600 young athletes from almost 40 regions, including the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, took part in them. On the way to the final stage of the competition, the participants fired more than 40,000 bow shots. 128 athletes reached the finish line, 16 of them received the Cup of the Prosecutor General of Russia.

The Prosecutor General’s Office also organized a cultural program for the polling stations. They visited the Victory Museum and the State Museum of Fine Arts named after A.S. Pushkin.

It is specified that the age of the youngest winner of the competition was 14 years old. The young champions were also awarded medals and certificates of the Prosecutor General of Russia.

Separately, Krasnov noted with gratitude and memorable gifts the organizers, birthdays of the competition, whose birthdays coincided with the dates of the tournament, and also presented one of the participants with the honorary title of Master of Sports of the Russian Federation.

The head of the Russian regulatory agency thanked the athletes, their parents, the coaching and refereeing staff for the fair fight and well-aimed arrows. He also wished all the participants not to turn off the professional sports path, to remain as purposeful, friendly and always believe in victory.

