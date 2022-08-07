With the start of Moscow’s special military operation to protect the population of Donbass, fake information about events on Ukrainian territory began to spread on the Web, and about 138,000 Internet resources have been blocked at the moment. This was stated by the Prosecutor General of Russia Igor Krasnov in an interview “Kommersant“.

“After the start of a special military operation, we have stepped up countering the spread of calls for extremism and terrorism, riots and fake news on the Internet. More than 340 requests from prosecutors to block inaccurate publicly significant information about the SVO were declared and satisfied, about 138 thousand Internet resources were deleted or blocked, ” – he said.

Krasnov confirmed that against the backdrop of a special operation, prosecutors began to work in a special mode of responding to events.

Earlier, on July 26, it became known that the police were checking blogger Danila Poperechny for discrediting the Russian Armed Forces. According to Izvestia, at the request of a concerned citizen, Instagram (owned by the Meta organization, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation) will check the comedian for negative statements about a special operation to protect Donbass.

Prior to that, on July 22, a criminal case was opened against Novosibirsk City Council deputy Helga Pirogova for disseminating knowingly false information about the RF Armed Forces. Three days later it became known that she had left the country.

In addition, on July 11, the Moscow City Court told the TASS news agency that the Moscow prosecutor’s office had demanded the liquidation of the Trade Union of Journalists and Media Workers (the media). When filing a petition, the prosecutor’s office referred to an administrative case against the trade union under the article “on discrediting the Russian Armed Forces” (part 1 of article 20.3.3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses).

The oversight agency accused the organization of posting publications on the website that contain “inaccurate information about the course of a special military operation to protect the DNR and LNR.”

On March 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law criminalizing fake news about the Russian Armed Forces and calls for anti-Russian sanctions.

On February 24, Russia announced the start of a special operation to protect Donbass. The operation began against the backdrop of the situation in the Donbass that worsened in mid-February. The authorities of the DPR and LPR reported increased shelling by Ukrainian troops, announced the evacuation of civilians in the Russian Federation and asked for recognition of independence. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a corresponding decree.

