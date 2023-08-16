The production of guided artillery shells “Krasnopol-M2” in the next 2024 will increase by 25 times. This was announced on August 15 by the managing director of the Design Bureau of Instrument Engineering. A. G. Shipunova Vyacheslav Kovalev at the Army-2023 forum.

“Our popular Krasnopol-M2 — next year the growth relative to the initial production capacity will exceed 25 times. We are confident that we will cope with this task, ”he said in an interview with the TV channel “Star”.

In addition, Kovalev noted the expansion of production capacities, which became possible thanks to the support of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The 152 mm Krasnopol guided projectile can be used by all types of artillery systems, including the modern Msta-S, Msta-SM and Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled howitzers. The flight range of the ammunition is 20 km, the mass of the warhead is 8 kg. The export version of the Krasnopol-M2 projectile has a caliber of 155 mm. It has an increased firing range of 26 km, as well as increased accuracy in hitting small targets.

Earlier that day, on August 15, military expert Vladislav Shurygin told Izvestia that the Russian Krasnopol is today one of the most effective precision-guided munitions in the world. As he noted, Krasnopol proved its effectiveness during the Russian special operation to protect Donbass.

It also became known that the Instrument Design Bureau of the High-Precision Complexes holding (part of the Rostec state corporation) modernized the Krasnopol guided artillery shell, improving its characteristics.

In March, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev stated that the American HIMARS multiple launch rocket system is a worthy weapon, but Russia has no worse types of weapons that have the same accuracy and even better depth of destruction. In particular, the politician pointed out, the Krasnopol guided munitions show a very high efficiency of hitting targets. As the deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation added, a war of high-precision weapons, including missiles and shells, is now going on in the world.