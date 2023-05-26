Residents of Krasnodar filmed explosions in the sky over the city on the night of May 26

Krasnodar on the night of May 26 was attacked by drones. Baza reported.

It was alleged that an air defense system (air defense) worked over the city, but at least one drone exploded, crashing into an office building on Morskaya Street. Later, a video of a drone flight appeared on the network.

The operational headquarters confirmed the explosion in the city. According to officials, emergency services arrived at the scene did not detect a fire, but recorded damage to the roof and windows.

Related materials:

The mayor of Krasnodar, Evgeny Naumov, said that the emergency did not cause any casualties or injuries. He urged residents to remain calm.

Previously, the Russian resort town was not attacked by Ukraine.

The tactics of using kamikaze drones

On May 25, kamikaze drones massively attacked the Belgorod region, the border guards destroyed at least six drones. At first, the drones tried to attack the village of Starolesye, which is located one kilometer from the border with Ukraine. Then the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) made an attempt to attack the village of Vyazovoe, which is located 400 meters from the border.

In addition, the drone was destroyed near the village of Sereda, Shebekinsky district, Belgorod region, 450 meters from the border. No one was injured during the mass attack of drones, no damage was recorded.

Earlier, the director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces, retired colonel Yuri Knutov, spoke about the stuffing of drones used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As the military explained, Ukrainian forces are focusing on kamikaze drones, which are capable of covering distances of ten kilometers and striking armored vehicles and artillery. “Now such drones, and even ordinary ones, are being remade. They replace certain elements, put a small amount of plastids there, a couple of kilograms, and this is already enough to hit an armored car or disable a tank, ”he said.

Related materials:

When you need a drone with a larger load, then the UJ-22 is used, in particular. “It can carry 18 kilograms of explosives and thereby cause quite serious damage,” the military emphasized. The range of this drone is up to 800 kilometers. “That is, 800 there, 800 back. That is, it can fly up to one and a half thousand kilometers, ”he explained, adding that drones can be launched from the territory of Ukraine. “It will reach the Urals, as they say,” concluded Knutov.

Russian troops strike back

On the morning of May 26, it became known that military installations in Ukraine turned out to be the target of a combined attack by the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS RF). According to military correspondents, now the first wave of unmanned aerial vehicles is approaching the targets, and strategic bombers are moving towards the missile launch line. An air alert was announced throughout Ukraine.

On May 16, Russian troops launched one of the most massive strikes on military targets in Kyiv. The shelling was carried out using Kinzhal and Caliber missiles. Later it became known that the American anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) Patriot transferred to Ukraine used all the ammunition in an attempt to shoot down one Russian hypersonic missile “Dagger”, but in the end it itself was damaged.