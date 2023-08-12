Krasnodar defeated Orenburg 2-0 and topped the RPL standings

Krasnodar defeated Orenburg in the fourth round match of the Russian Premier League (RPL). This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The meeting was held in Orenburg at the Gazovik stadium and ended with the score 2:0 in favor of the guests. In the 67th minute, the scoring was opened by the Bulls midfielder Eduard Spertsyan. In the 89th minute, the midfielder made a double, converting a penalty.

After four matches, Krasnodar topped the RPL standings with 12 points. Orenburg is in 15th place with one point.

In the next round, Orenburg will play Akhmat Grozny on August 20 on the road. Krasnodar will host Lokomotiv Moscow a day earlier.