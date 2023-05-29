Deputies of the City Duma of Krasnodar supported the ban on signage in foreign languages. This was reported on Monday, May 29, on the website of the city administration.

The only exceptions are already registered trademarks.

“The changes will come into force on September 1, 2023 and will affect, among other things, signs of non-stationary shopping facilities and bus stops,” the statement reads. message.

As noted by the head of the city, Evgeny Naumov, whose words are quoted on the site, innovations will bring the architectural appearance of Krasnodar to a single style.

“This is a truly significant event for the city. The updated document will allow us to bring the architectural appearance of the regional capital to a single style. The scope of changes is serious,” Naumov said.

Director of the Department of Architecture and Urban Planning Vasily Domrin, in turn, added that the changes were made taking into account the wishes of the residents, voiced during public hearings.

In December last year, over 40% of Russians surveyed in the course of the survey said that they had a negative attitude towards the use of foreign letters or words in advertising. Of these respondents, more than 16% would prefer to see only Russian-language words in advertising, almost 11% have a negative attitude towards the excess of foreign words in advertisements and signs. Another 5.3% of Russians are repelled by such advertising. More than 8% answered that it would be better to replace all foreign letters with Russian ones.

As follows from the survey, the top areas in which, according to Russians, foreign words are unacceptable are government organizations (more than 50%), education (about 20%), banks (about 13%).

On December 1, a bill was submitted to the State Duma proposing a ban on the use of foreign words in advertising. Prior to this, in June, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin spoke about a prepared bill that prohibits the placement of signs advertising in a foreign language.