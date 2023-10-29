Krasnodar suffered its first defeat of the RPL season, losing to CSKA with a score of 0:1

Krasnodar suffered its first defeat of the Russian Premier League (RPL) season. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The away team lost to CSKA with a score of 0:1. The only goal scored was scored by army striker Fedor Chalov.

Thanks to the victory, CSKA scored 21 points and moved up to fifth place in the Russian Championship standings. Krasnodar retained its lead in the list with 28 points.