Krasnodar Mayor Naumov Arrived at a Rally and Offered to Handcuff Himself

Krasnodar Mayor Yevgeny Naumov came to a spontaneous rally due to the power outage and offered to tie himself with handcuffs to a pole until the electricity was turned on. This is reported by Telegram-Baza channel.

“You can handcuff me to a pole if that makes you feel better. I’ll be here with you until the power comes back on in your area,” he said.

As reported by Telegram– the Pod’em channel, later the houses that were left without electricity in the Rossinsky microdistrict began to be connected to the network. The mayor kept his word and waited for the electricity to be supplied, the publication says.

Earlier, the Governor of Krasnodar Krai Veniamin Kondratyev named the situation in the area of ​​Rossinsky Street is the most difficult. He noted that the region has been experiencing abnormal heat for a week now, and the load on the energy system is colossal. Among the reasons, the governor named the lack of existing capacity during peak loads, as well as the fact that the supply of electricity to the region depends, among other things, on the operation of the Rostov Nuclear Power Plant.