The players of the Russian football club Krasnodar on their field lost to their rivals from the Croatian Dynamo in the first match of the 1/16 final of the UEFA Europa League.

The meeting, which took place in Krasnodar on Thursday, ended with a score of 2: 3 in favor of the guests.

Bruno Petkovic scored two goals for Dynamo (15 and 54 minutes). The author of the decisive goal in the 75th minute was Iyayi Atimven.

As part of the Russian club, goals were scored by Markus Berg (28) and Victor Klasson (69).

We add that the return meeting will take place on February 25 in Zagreb.

Earlier it was reported that the players of the Italian football club “Juventus” in the first match of the 1/8 finals of the UEFA Champions League lost to rivals from the Portuguese “Porto”.

The meeting, which took place on Wednesday in Porto, ended with a score of 2: 1. For the hosts, Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi (2nd minute) and Mali national team striker Moussa Marega (46) scored goals.