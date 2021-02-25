The players of the Russian football club Krasnodar lost to their rivals from the Croatian Dynamo in the second leg of the 1/16 final of the UEFA Europa League.

The meeting, which took place in Zagreb on Thursday, ended with a score of 0: 1 in favor of the home team.

The only goal in the game in the 31st minute of the meeting was scored by Mislav Orsic.

Note that on aggregate, Krasnodar dropped out of the tournament and the 2020/21 season as a whole. Let’s remind that Krasnodar was the only representative of Russia in the playoffs of European cups.

Earlier it was reported that the players of the Russian football club Krasnodar in their field lost to their rivals from the Croatian Dynamo in the first match of the 1/16 finals of the UEFA Europa League.

The meeting, which took place in Krasnodar last Thursday, ended with a score of 2: 3 in favor of the guests.