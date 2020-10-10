The goalkeeper of the Krasnodar football club and the national youth team of the country, Matvey Safonov, received a call-up to the main Russian national football team and will be able to take part in the Lishi Nations matches. This was reported by press service national team on Friday 9 October.

⚡️Matvey Safonov is in the national team! After the completion of the UEFA EURO 2021 qualifying match with Estonia, the youth team goalkeeper joined the Russian national team. Tomorrow he will take part in a pre-game training session ahead of the Nations League game with Turkey. pic.twitter.com/v4pRt7nsPx – Russian national team (@TeamRussia) October 9, 2020

It is noted that the goalkeeper joined the main national team of the country immediately after the completion of the match of the qualifying round of the European Championship-2021 (for players under 21 years old) with the Estonian team, which took place on Friday in Khimki near Moscow and ended with the victory of the Russians with a score of 4: 0.

Safonov himself commented on the call to the national team and said that getting into the national team was his dream since childhood. As writes “Sport-Express“, He found out about it as soon as he returned from the game.

Now the Russian national team in Novogorsk is preparing for the matches of the League of Nations. On Saturday, October 10, Safonov will take part in a pre-game training session ahead of the Nations League group stage game with the Turkish team, which will be held in Moscow on October 11.

On October 14, the group stage of the League of Nations will take place, in which the Russian national team will play with the Hungarian team. The meeting will also take place in Moscow.

On September 28, the ex-head coach of Moscow FC CSKA, four-time champion of Russia and winner of the UEFA Cup Valery Gazzayev, in an interview with Izvestia, assessed the composition of the national team to prepare for matches with Sweden, Turkey and Hungary.