Krasnodar footballer Spertsyan criticized Volkov for transfer to Zenit

Krasnodar and Armenian national team footballer Eduard Spertsyan assessed the transfer of former City defender Sergei Volkov to St. Petersburg Zenit. His words are quoted by RIA News.

The midfielder criticized his former teammate. “He acted in an ugly way. I can’t say anything. It was ugly towards us, towards the club that raised him,” Spertsyan said.

Volkov transferred to Zenit on June 24, according to the portal Transfermarktthe blue-white-blues paid Krasnodar 5 million euros for him. Before that, the defender demanded that the management of the “citizens” sell him to the St. Petersburg team.

On July 13, Zenit defeated Krasnodar (4:2) in the Russian Super Cup match. Volkov spent the entire match on the bench.