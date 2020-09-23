The players of the Russian football club Krasnodar defeated their rivals from the Greek PAOK in the first match of the play-off round of the UEFA Champions League qualification.

The meeting, which took place on Tuesday evening, ended with a score of 2: 1 in favor of the home team.

The first goal of the game was scored by PAOK midfielder Dimitrios Pelkas in the 32nd minute of the meeting.

In the 39th minute, the Russians leveled the score, Viktor Klasson, who scored from the penalty spot, became the author of the return goal. In the 70th minute, the winning goal was scored by the footballer of the Russian club Remi Cabella.

We add that the return game will take place on September 30 in Greece.

Earlier it was reported that Krasnodar won with a crushing score against Khimki near Moscow in the match of the eighth round of the Russian Premier League.

The meeting between the teams in Krasnodar ended with a score of 7: 2, becoming the most productive in the history of the club.