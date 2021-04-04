Krasnodar issued a statement on the resignation of head coach Murad Musaev. This is reported on website teams.

The club thanked the specialist for his work and wished him success in his future career. Citizens also noted that they will announce the name of the new coach in the near future.

Musaev resigned on Saturday, April 3. This happened after the crushing defeat of Krasnodar in the 24th round match of the Russian Premier League (RPL) against Akhmat (0: 5).

Since 2018, he has been the acting head coach of Krasnodar. Under his leadership, the team twice became the bronze medalist of the Russian championship.