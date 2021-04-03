The head coach of the Krasnodar football club, Murad Musaev, resigned after a 0: 5 defeat in the 24th round match of the Russian Premier League (RPL). It is reported by “Sport-Express”.

Musaev said that this was his last match at the head of the club, since after the meeting he discussed his departure with the leadership. He thanked the fans and the team. “I think the team needs changes, new emotions and energy. The club is forever in my heart, I sincerely wish him new victories and achievements, ”the coach summed up.

Earlier on March 3, Krasnodar suffered a crushing defeat from Grozny Akhmat with a score of 0: 5 in favor of the guests. Thus, after 24 matches, Krasnodar is tenth in the RPL standings, with 34 points.

Musaev has been acting head coach of Krasnodar since 2018. Under his leadership, the team twice became the bronze medalist of the Russian championship.