The head coach of Krasnodar Murad Musaev was angered by the questions of the journalist Match TV Timur Zhuravel after the 1/16 Europa League match against Dynamo Zagreb. A fragment of the interview was published in Instagram TV channel.

The specialist complained about the problems with the mentality of the players, and the reporter asked how to fix them. In response, Musaev raised his tone and suggested that the reporter do it himself.

In addition, the coach reminded Zhuravel about the issues related to the possession of the ball of his team and said that in the game against Dynamo, Krasnodar had the upper hand in this component. Musaev in an ironic manner asked the journalist if he was satisfied with this.

The first game of 1/16 Europa League against Dynamo Zagreb took place on Thursday, February 18 in Krasnodar. The game ended with the score 3: 2 in favor of the Croatian team. Krasnodar will play the return game away on February 25.