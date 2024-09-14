Krasnodar beat Rostov 2-0 in the eighth round of the RPL

Krasnodar won a clean sheet against Rostov in the eighth round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). This was reported on Saturday, September 14, by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The meeting took place in Krasnodar and ended with a 2:0 victory for the hosts. Midfielder Eduard Spetsryan scored twice, scoring in the 16th and 77th minutes of the match.

Thanks to the victory, Krasnodar scored 18 points in the RPL and moved into second place in the standings, behind only Zenit. Rostov has 11 points left, Valery Karpin’s team is in seventh place.

Earlier on September 14, in other matches of the RPL round, Lokomotiv beat Orenburg away with a score of 4:2, and CSKA lost to Zenit at home with a minimal score. After the game, the army team’s midfielder Rifat Zhemaletdinov accused his opponents of playing women’s football.