The players of the Russian football club Krasnodar defeated their rivals from the Greek PAOK and became the owner of a ticket to the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

The return match of the qualifying play-off round, which took place on Wednesday, ended with a score of 2: 1 in favor of the guests.

In the 73rd minute, Krasnodar took the lead thanks to an own goal by PAOK footballer Ionnis Mikhailidis. In the 77th minute, Omar El-Kadurri equalized the score.

Next, Krasnodar player Remi Cabella scored the winning goal for his team.

It is worth noting that with a similar score, the Russians defeated their opponents earlier at home.

We add that Krasnodar had never played in the group stage of the Champions League before.

Earlier it was reported that the players of the Dynamo Kiev football club defeated their rivals from the Belgian Ghent and for the first time since the 2016/17 season made their way to the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.