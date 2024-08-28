Krasnodar beat Nizhny Novgorod 1-0 in Russian Cup match

Krasnodar beat Nizhny Novgorod in the group stage match of the Russian Cup. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The meeting took place in Nizhny Novgorod and ended with a score of 1:0. In the 36th minute of the match, the visiting team’s midfielder Danila Kozlov scored a goal.

Krasnodar continues to lead Group C. The team has nine points. Nizhny Novgorod is in the fourth and last place with one point.