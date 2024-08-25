Krasnodar beat Dynamo 1-0 in RPL match

Krasnodar defeated Moscow Dynamo in the sixth round of the Russian Premier League (RPL), a Lenta.ru correspondent reports.

The match took place in Moscow at the VTB Arena stadium and ended with a score of 1:0. The first goal was scored in the 25th minute by midfielder Joao Victor Santos.

Thus, after six matches, Krasnodar occupies second place in the RPL standings, having scored 12 points. Dynamo is in third place, having the same number of points, but inferior in additional indicators. St. Petersburg Zenit is in the lead with 14 points.

In the next round, Dynamo will play away against Orenburg, and Krasnodar will play against Moscow Lokomotiv. The matches will take place on October 1.