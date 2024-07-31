Krasnodar beat CSKA on home field in Russian Cup match

Krasnodar beat Moscow CSKA on its home field in the first round of the group stage of the Russian Cup. This was reported by a correspondent of Lenta.ru.

The meeting took place on Wednesday, July 31, and ended with a score of 1:0 in favor of the hosts. Kevin Lenini scored the only goal for the winners in the 52nd minute.

In the next round, CSKA will host Nizhny Novgorod on its home field on August 14. Krasnodar will play Akhmat Grozny at home a day later.

After two rounds, CSKA is in third place in the Russian championship with four points. Krasnodar has two points, the club is in tenth place in the tournament table.