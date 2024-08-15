Krasnodar beat Akhmat in Russian Cup thanks to own goal

Krasnodar beat Akhmat in the group stage match of the Russian Cup. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The meeting took place in Krasnodar and ended with a score of 1:0. The hosts managed to win thanks to an own goal by the Grozny club’s defender Alexander Zhirov.

Earlier in the Group D match, Akron and Fakel played. The team from Tolyatti beat the club from Voronezh with a score of 2:1.

The current holder of the Russian Cup is St. Petersburg’s Zenit. In the decisive match, the blue-white-blues defeated Kaliningrad’s Baltika.