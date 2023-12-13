Governor Kondratiev announced the resumption of work at the airport in Krasnodar

Pashkovsky Airport in Krasnodar will open on Friday, December 15, for a test flight. The governor of the southern region, Veniamin Kondratyev, said that the decision to resume operation of a large air harbor will be made after this flight.

The flight will be carried out by an Azimut airline plane from Moscow’s Vnukovo airport. Tickets for this flight will not be sold. It is clarified that the safety of flights to Krasnodar has already been verified, but only a test flight remains to be carried out. The airport has been closed since the beginning of the special military operation (SVO).

Pilots have already received instructions to resume flights

Source TelegramShot channel reported that the date for the resumption of work at Pashkovsky is already known – the airport will open on December 25. By this date, all safety schemes must be worked out.

The source claims that the pilots have already received special permission to conduct test flights in Krasnodar from December 14 to 24. According to preliminary data, the planes will operate according to the “Sochi scheme” of flights to Adler – this is an air corridor bypassing the Rostov region.

The Federal Air Transport Agency refused to comment on the resumption of work at Krasnodar airport. This is how the department responded to Lenta.ru’s request. Now the only operating airport in the Southern Federal District is Sochi Airport.

657 days Krasnodar airport did not work

10 more airports remain closed in Russia

Krasnodar airport, like 10 others in southern Russia, ceased operations after the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The Federal Air Transport Agency periodically extended restrictions, but since January 2023 it has stopped doing so. We are talking about the airports of Rostov, Anapa, Gelendzhik, Elista, Stavropol, Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Voronezh and Simferopol.

The press service of Gelendzhik airport reported RIA Newsthat there is no information about the opening of airspace now. It is also clarified that at the moment there are no plans to resume work at the Anapa air harbor.

In September, an additional 2.6 billion rubles were allocated to support airports closed due to a special military operation in the south and center of Russia. This was reported in the official Telegram channel of the government. As explained in the Cabinet of Ministers, the allocated funds will be used to partially compensate operating expenses.

In May 2023, almost 2.5 billion rubles were allocated from the government’s reserve fund for similar purposes.