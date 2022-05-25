The Federation of Troops and Legions presented last Monday, May 23, the Poster for the Carthagineses and Romanos 2022 Festivities in the port of Cartagena. An image that will be very present in the city in the coming months, and that comes with great force, after two years of different parties. The creator of the work, Kraser, chose “a horse as the central element because of the strength it represents”.

Present at the event were José Antonio Meca, president of the Federation, Kraser, author of the work, Noelia Arroyo, mayor of Cartagena and Carlos Peñafiel, General Director of Tourism Quality for the Region of Murcia, together with the characters Aníbal, Himilce , Scipio and Emilia Paula.

José Antonio Meca commented during the presentation on the enthusiasm with which the Carthaginian and Roman Festivals returned to take over the streets of the city. In addition, he thanked Kraser for the great job done with the poster.

On the other hand, Carlos Peñafiel, showed his satisfaction and admiration not only for the poster, for its meaning, for its color and power, but also for how Carthagineses and Romans, year after year, renew, adapt and improve, being the reference that they are, throughout the Regional, National and International territory. Finally, Noelia Arroyo, thanked the Federation for continuing “after a year of truce, and another of different parties and coming back stronger than ever”.