It was in 2015 that Matías Kranevitter decided to leave River to emigrate to Spain, when Atlético de Madrid bought his pass. Today, six years later, he spoke about his desire to have a second chance at the club where he was champion of the Copa Libertadores.

“I would love to have a stage in River again. He has given me everything and I need to give that back inside of me. It will depend on many factors, when it has to be, it will be, “he said through a dialogue with the radio program How are you.

Currently he stands out in Monterrey de México and although the desire to return to Buenos Aires circulates in his head, he does not plan to do so immediately. Rather, you want to do it in a while.

Matias Kranevitter with Lionel Messi in the final of the club world cup between River and Barcelona. Photo: Juano Tesone

“Today I have no idea of ​​going back to Argentina, but maybe later I can. I would like to play in the club where I came from, which is River“

The 27-year-old midfielder carries with him a good memory of Marcelo Gallardo, with whom he was consecrated on three occasions: Copa Sudamericana, Recopa Sudamericana and Copa Libertadores, in addition, he highlights that he sees him happy directing River and enjoying himself. “He feels very comfortable, very represented by the club, by the people and by the players. That makes River always competitive and at the highest level for so long“, he opined.

Finally, he commented on the talk he had with Lionel Scaloni about the possibility of being called up in the Argentine National Team for the Copa América. “I spoke with Scaloni when I was in Russia. He asked me to go to a club where I have continuity to go to the national team“he commented.