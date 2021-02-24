FAZ newsletter for Germany Every morning our editors classify the most important topics of the day. Relevant, current and entertaining.

After the ammunition campaign became public, the ministry allegedly started an intensified investigation which, according to reports, had already taken place. But now, according to the minister, it should be conducted with “even more transparency, even more intensity, even more quickly”. The background to this statement is the fact that in an interim report on the KSK from Inspector General Eberhard Zorn to parliament and to the minister, the amnesty offer did not appear. Why? That needs to be clarified. In a preliminary report by the army, both the facts and their legal assessment were “deposited”, said the minister. That was not included in the interim report for the Defense Committee of the Bundestag. Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Wednesday that Zorn had admitted this, explained his motives and also said that “from today’s perspective it was a mistake on his part” to keep the ammunition collection secret.

Withholding essential information?

The Greens chairman in the defense committee Tobias Lindner said it should be noted that “the military leadership of the ministry has deliberately withheld essential information from the competent committee.” The minister must ask “what conclusions she draws from this”. The AfD chairman in the committee, Rüdiger Lucassen, said: “I would not be surprised if the head of the inspector general is available.”

Kramp-Karrenbauer said that it would be investigated with what motivation and by whom the KSK general advised the amnesty. The ministry will report to the committee next week. The commander of the superior division had started an investigation, but the result was not available. This also met with astonishment in the committee. On behalf of the SPD parliamentary group, MP Siemtje Möller said: “We have many questions. And we expect the Defense Ministry to provide us with answers. ”The SPD also wanted to know whether there was“ an amnesty for the theft of weapons, whether a report was made about it, what information was available in the Defense Ministry and why it was in the interim report of the Inspector General was not included ”.

Kramp-Karrenbauer recalled that right-wing extremist incidents were at the center of the proceedings, but also “indiscipline and the use of special rules that had to be questioned in many areas”. It is also being investigated because of unauthorized secondary employment and possibly illegal award of public contracts. All of this will play a role in the assessment. The minister said: “It remains the case, the KSK is under probation.” In the summer, a final decision will be made on the future formation of the association. There is currently “neither a free ticket nor a final judgment”. The same applies to determinations about Kreitmayr’s whereabouts.