The CDU / CSU is in the polls. One result of the low voter favor could be the loss of direct mandates – some prominent names from the Union are affected.

Munich – You are currently leading Germany – but will you still lose your secure place in the Bundestag in the election? According to a report, several prominent CDU politicians are worried about their direct mandates in the federal election.

Specifically, these include Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Economics Minister Peter Altmaier and Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner. They are not number one in their constituencies in current projections, like them Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported. The sheet relies on data collected by the analysis firms Wahlkreisprennose and Election.

Other Union politicians are also concerned: CDU General Secretary Paul Ziemiak, Minister of State for Culture Monika Grütters, the Commissioner for Integration Annette Widmann-Mauz, the internal political spokesman for the Union faction, Mathias Middelberg, and the CDU top candidate in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Philipp Amthor, about their direct mandates, as the newspaper continued to write. The reason is all too understandable: the weakness of the CDU in the polls.

Bundestag election: Prominent CDU politicians will probably come to the Bundestag even without direct mandates

Most of them still come to the Bundestag – even without a direct mandate: They are covered by their state lists.

Other prominent names who are applying for the Bundestag for the first time must also tremble: According to the projections, the chairman of the Junge Union, Tilman Kuban, the former President of the Constitutional Protection Hans-Georg Maaßen and CDU Federal Board member Serap Güler would currently not have any of the mandates to win.

According to the analysis firm Election, the CDU and CSU will lose 29 direct mandates with a probability of at least 85 percent. In most cases the beneficiary is the SPD, often the Greens in Baden-Württemberg and the AfD in Saxony. Dozens of other direct mandates could be added, but it would be less likely. (cg with afp)

The CDU continues to struggle with poor poll numbers. In the latest survey, however, the Union can at least grow slightly.